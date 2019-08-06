UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack Outside National Cancer Institute In Cairo

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 12:45 AM

UAE condemns terrorist attack outside National Cancer Institute in Cairo

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) The UAE has condemned the terrorist attack that took place on Monday in Cairo, outside the National Cancer Institute in Manyal, leaving dozens dead and injured.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said, "This heinous act of terrorism is completely against all religious and humanitarian values and principles.

"

The ministry expressed the UAE condolences to the families of the victims, while wishing speedy recovery of those injured as a result of this criminal act that aims to undermine Egypt's security and stability.

The Ministry renewed UAE's firms position against terrorism, regardless of its sources and motives.

