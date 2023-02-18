UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting military patrol in Niger

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2023) The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a military patrol in Intagami in the Republic of Niger, resulting in the death and injury of numerous soldiers.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its solidarity and stance alongside the Republic of Niger and its people. It also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.