UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting police headquarters in Karachi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2023) The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted police headquarters in Karachi, southern Pakistan, resulting in numerous deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its people, as well as its sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime.