UrduPoint.com

UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting Police Headquarters In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting police headquarters in Karachi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2023) The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted police headquarters in Karachi, southern Pakistan, resulting in numerous deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its people, as well as its sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Attack Terrorist Police Condemnation UAE Criminals All Government

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting military p ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting military patrol in Niger

1 minute ago
 UAE, India mark first anniversary of signing CEPA ..

UAE, India mark first anniversary of signing CEPA with series of events

2 minutes ago
 IDEX mirror for the UAE’s comprehensive growth ..

IDEX mirror for the UAE’s comprehensive growth and development :Chairman of E ..

47 minutes ago
 Alleged audio of Yasmin Rashid, Lahore CCPO Ghulam ..

Alleged audio of Yasmin Rashid, Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar goes viral

51 minutes ago
 IDEX reflects a new chapter of UAE&#039;s excellen ..

IDEX reflects a new chapter of UAE&#039;s excellence, leadership and success: Mo ..

1 hour ago
 IDEX: 30 years of achievements and success: Chief ..

IDEX: 30 years of achievements and success: Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.