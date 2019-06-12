UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:15 PM

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) The UAE has strongly condemned the Houthi terrorist attack against Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport, which resulted in the injury of many civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MOFAIC, said the UAE strongly condemned this terrorist act which utilised military projectile capabilities, and deemed it as new evidence of the Houthi's hostile and terrorist tendencies that seek to undermine security and stability in the region.

"The UAE renews its solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its stand with Riyadh in a unified step against any threat to the security and stability of the Kingdom and supports all measures taken by Saudi Arabia in the face of extremism and terrorism to maintain its security of its citizens and expatriate residents," the statement continued.

"The security of the UAE and of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible," it noted, adding, "any threat or danger to the Kingdom's security is considered a threat to UAE's security and stability."

