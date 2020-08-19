UAE condemns terrorist blast in Mogadishu

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has condemned the terrorist bombing on a hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, that killed a number of people and left many others injured.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed that the UAE strongly denounces these criminal acts and fully rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime. It also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.