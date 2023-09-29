Open Menu

UAE Condemns Terrorist Bombings In Balochistan And Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provinces In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2023 | 10:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2023) The UAE has strongly condemned the two terrorist bombings that took place in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which resulted in multiples deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of Pakistan and its people, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

