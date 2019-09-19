UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Twin Terrorist Attacks In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 01:15 AM

UAE condemns twin terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has condemned the twin terrorist attacks carried out in Afghanistan Tuesday, killing and wounding scores of people The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed categorical condemnation of the attacks claimed by Taliban on a campaign rally held by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in the Parwan province, and later on against a military base in the capital city of Kabul.

MoFAIC re-affirms the UAE's support for the government of Afghanistan in their counterterror efforts, underlining the need for rallying international and regional efforts to stand up to violence and extremism.

The Ministry expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished speedy recovery for the wounded.

