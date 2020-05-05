UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Conducts 1.3 Million Coronavirus Tests

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:15 PM

UAE conducts 1.3 million coronavirus tests

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) As of 5th May, the UAE has conducted 1.3 million coronavirus tests, which were done by hospitals, specialist health centres and 14 drive-through testing centres.

The number of people who recovered from the virus doubled in the past two weeks, jumping from 1,443 on 21st April to 3,153 on 5th May, at an average of 122 cases per day.

The UAE is continuing its efforts to expand its scope of testing in all regions of the country, to ensure the early detection of those infected and isolate those they had contact with.

In this context, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, announced the launch of a new testing centre in Mussafah, which aims to conduct 335,000 tests for residents and workers in the region over the next two weeks.

The centre will complete the healthcare infrastructure already in Mussafah, including the national testing centre in Basin 42 next to the bazaar, and the national testing centre in Basin 1, also known as the" Mussafah Old Clinic," which were restored by SEHA and can receive 7,500 people daily.

On Saturday, 2nd May, the capital, Abu Dhabi, witnessed the launch of a new coronavirus testing centre in Al Nahyan Camp, which operates from 9:00 to 14:00 during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The UAE is devoting all its scientific, human and technological capacities to develop the best treatment and preventive methods against coronavirus.

The UAE also announced a patent for an innovative stem cell therapy, which was developed by a team of doctors and researchers at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre, ADSCC.

Related Topics

UAE Company Abu Dhabi April May All From Best Million Ramadan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment ..

4 minutes ago

India extends ban on visas to foreigners

19 minutes ago

MBZUAI announces academic year to start in January ..

1 hour ago

Chechen President welcomes initiative to pray, fas ..

1 hour ago

Rabdan Academy online panel discussions address fu ..

1 hour ago

Food and beverage facilities should coordinate wit ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.