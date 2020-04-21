UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Conducts 30,000 Additional COVID-19 Tests, Announces 490 New Cases, 83 Recoveries, And 3 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 07:45 PM

UAE conducts 30,000 additional COVID-19 tests, announces 490 new cases, 83 recoveries, and 3 deaths

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has conducted over 30,000 additional COVID-19 tests among citizens and residents over the past few days, resulting in the detection of 490 new cases.

The Ministry also announced the full recovery of 83 patients after receiving the necessary medical care and the death of three Asian nationals. The total number of recoveries has now reached 1,443.

Speaking at the UAE's regular media briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson for the UAE health sector, stressed the importance of increased testing to ensure the early detection of infections, particularly among those exposed to previously confirmed cases.

Dr.

Al Hosani added that the new cases were among individuals of various nationalities and that they were all in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical care. The total number of patients infected with COVID-19 in the UAE has now reached 7,755.

Dr. Al Hosani offered her sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished them peace during this challenging time. To date, 46 individuals have succumbed to complications arising from coronavirus infections. The majority also suffered from chronic illnesses.

She wished a speedy recovery to all infected patients and called upon the general public to strictly adhere to preventative measures out of concern for the health and safety of all.

Related Topics

UAE Media All From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA runs Ramadan proramme to support senior Emirat ..

17 minutes ago

FNC Defence Committee discusses draft law on witne ..

32 minutes ago

Iranian Deputy Health Minister Warns of Possible N ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus-Tracking App in Italy to Be Used on Vo ..

1 minute ago

Council Of Europe Taskforce Warns of Corruption Ri ..

1 minute ago

Japan's Coronavirus Tally Passes 12,000 - Reports

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.