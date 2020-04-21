UAE conducts 30,000 additional COVID-19 tests, announces 490 new cases, 83 recoveries, and 3 deaths

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has conducted over 30,000 additional COVID-19 tests among citizens and residents over the past few days, resulting in the detection of 490 new cases.

The Ministry also announced the full recovery of 83 patients after receiving the necessary medical care and the death of three Asian nationals. The total number of recoveries has now reached 1,443.

Speaking at the UAE's regular media briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson for the UAE health sector, stressed the importance of increased testing to ensure the early detection of infections, particularly among those exposed to previously confirmed cases.

Dr.

Al Hosani added that the new cases were among individuals of various nationalities and that they were all in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical care. The total number of patients infected with COVID-19 in the UAE has now reached 7,755.

Dr. Al Hosani offered her sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished them peace during this challenging time. To date, 46 individuals have succumbed to complications arising from coronavirus infections. The majority also suffered from chronic illnesses.

She wished a speedy recovery to all infected patients and called upon the general public to strictly adhere to preventative measures out of concern for the health and safety of all.