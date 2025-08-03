- Home
UAE Conducts 61st Airdrop Of Aid Under 'Birds Of Goodness' Operation, Delivers 20 Food Trucks Into Gaza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2025 | 09:15 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2025) The United Arab Emirates continues its humanitarian mission to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
Today, the UAE conducted its 61st airdrop of relief supplies as part of "Birds of Goodness” operation under the framework of the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.
The airdrop was conducted in coordination with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and with the participation of France, Germany, Belgium, and Italy.
These airdrops aim to deliver essential humanitarian aid to areas that are difficult to access by land due to the ongoing field conditions. The deliveries include a mix of food items and urgent relief supplies.
With this latest airdrop, the total volume of humanitarian aid delivered by air has now surpassed 3,818 tonnes of food and relief materials, directed toward supporting the most affected and vulnerable communities inside Gaza.
In addition, the UAE facilitated the entry of 20 trucks loaded with food aid into the Gaza Strip today, as part of its sustained efforts to alleviate humanitarian suffering and address the basic needs of the population.
These initiatives reaffirm the UAE’s steadfast commitment to humanitarian principles and its enduring approach of standing with fraternal nations in times of crisis and emergency.
