UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Conducts First Flight To Support Stability In African Sahel Region

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 09:30 PM

UAE conducts first flight to support stability in African Sahel region

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2021) The Ministry of Defence has announced that it is conducting logistical support flights to support the efforts of the international community, led by France, to combat terrorism in the Sahel region of Africa and re-establish security and stability.

The departure of the first flight from Abu Dhabi took place in the presence of Lt.

General Saleh Mohammad Saleh Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations at the Ministry of Defence, and Xavier Chatel, French Ambassador to the UAE.

In a statement, Lt. General Al Ameri affirmed that the UAE is keen to help ensure security and stability in the Sahel region.

Chatel thanked the UAE for supporting the efforts of the international community and France to bring back stability to the Sahel region.

The UAE Armed Forces has several flights scheduled to transport humanitarian aid, given its extensive regional and international humanitarian experience.

Related Topics

Africa France UAE Abu Dhabi From

Recent Stories

Qasr Al Watan recognises Arab Deaf Week

7 minutes ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai launches a Robo-Advisory ..

37 minutes ago

Palestine registers 714 new COVID-19 cases, 16 dea ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Environmental Group conducts 21st Cycle o ..

3 hours ago

UAE hosts competitiveness, leadership training for ..

4 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.