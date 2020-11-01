UrduPoint.com
UAE Conducts Further 112,546 COVID-19 Tests In 24 Hours, Announces 1,278 New Cases, 1,606 Recoveries, One Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 03:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, said it carried out over 112,546 additional COVID-19 tests in the country over the last 24 hours, using the latest testing methods.

The Ministry said in a statement that the intense testing drive uncovered 1,278 new cases of various nationalities, who are all in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical treatment. This brings the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 133,907.

MoHAP also announced one COVID-19-related death, taking the country's death toll to 496.

The Ministry went on to express its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

It also announced the recovery of an additional 1,606 individuals from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 130,508.

The Ministry called on the public to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to social distancing protocols and preventative measures to ensure the health and safety of all.

