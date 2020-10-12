UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Conducts Further 78,483 COVID-19 Tests In 24 Hours, Announces 1,064 New Cases, 1,271 Recoveries, One Death

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 04:45 PM

UAE conducts further 78,483 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours, announces 1,064 new cases, 1,271 recoveries, one death

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, said it carried out over 78,483 additional COVID-19 tests in the country over the last 24 hours, using the latest testing methods.

The Ministry said in a statement that the intense testing drive uncovered 1,064 new cases of various nationalities, who are all in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical treatment. This brings the total number of official cases recorded in the UAE to 107,293.

MoHAP also announced one COVID-19-related death, taking the country's death toll to 446.

The Ministry went on to express its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

It also announced the recovery of an additional 1,271 individuals from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 98,555.

The Ministry called on the public to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to social distancing protocols and preventative measures to ensure the health and safety of all.

Related Topics

UAE Family All From

Recent Stories

PM decision to appoint Gohar as SAPM backed: Mian ..

9 minutes ago

Bread and “Naan” prices may go up after flour ..

12 minutes ago

Ethiopia Hopes to Be 'in the Game' Once Russian CO ..

25 minutes ago

Ethiopia Hopes US to Reconsider Aid Cuts Over GERD ..

10 minutes ago

Iraqi Foreign Minister, Egypt's President Discuss ..

10 minutes ago

WHO Says No Evidence of Surge in COVID-19 Cases in ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.