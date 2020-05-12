UAE conducts over 32,000 additional COVID-19 tests; announces 783 new cases, 631 recoveries, two deaths

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 12th May 2020 (WAM) - The UAE has conducted over 32,000 additional COVID-19 tests over the past few days in line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention's plans to intensify virus screening in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The accelerated investigative measures resulted in the detection of 783 new coronavirus cases among various nationalities, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, taking to 19,661 the total number of infections in the country, according to a MoHAP statement today.

The Ministry also announced the death of two patients of different nationalities from COVID-19.

The total number of deaths has now reached 203.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.

The Ministry also announced the full recovery of 631 new cases after receiving the necessary medical treatment, taking to 6,012 the total of those now recovered from the virus in the UAE.