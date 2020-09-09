UAE conducts over 7.5 million COVID-19 tests since the start of pandemic: UAE Government briefing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2020) The UAE has conducted more than 7.5 million COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic with continuous follow-up of the wise leadership.

The country is still at the forefront of the world in total medical tests compared to the population, according to the official spokesman for the UAE Government.

Dr. Omar Al Hammadi further stated that the success achieved by the first line champions from the first day so far resulted in a unique achievement that made the Emirati model an honourable role model while addressing the pandemic.

He added that it has pushed the recovery rate in the country to 90 per cent, while the death rate reached 0.5 per cent, which is the lowest globally.

During the regular media briefing held in Abu Dhabi by the Government of the UAE, Al Hammadi provided an update on coronavirus-related developments and measures taken to mitigate its impact as well as the provision of state-of-the-art necessary medical care nationwide.

He said that 71,334 additional COVID-19 tests among citizens and residents were conducted, resulting in the detection of 644 new cases and taking the total number of infections in the country to 75,098.

Al Hammadi noted that an additional 410 individuals have fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 66,943, adding that a total of 7,764 individuals are still being treated.

He also announced one death as a result of COVID-19 complications, taking the total number of deaths in the country to 391.

Al Hammadi stated that everyone should assume their responsibilities and adhere to the preventive measures to support the efforts of front-liners and ease the pressures they are experiencing.

He also warned about the risk of negligence, which could lead to serious outcomes that will affect everyone.

The spokesman highlighted one of the examples monitored by relevant authorities that involved individual suffering from some symptoms but neglected to deal with the matter and did not practice social distancing nor follow the preventive measures, which led to the transmission of the virus to 45 people from three families and the death of an elderly lady from the same family who also suffered from chronic diseases, including leukaemia and kidney failure.

While replying to some inquiries and frequently asked questions, he indicated that the significant increase in recoveries of over 2,000 people in one day is due to several reasons and factors, most notably the adoption of new advanced treatments and the country’s strategy aimed at enlarging the scope of testing, to detect infections as early as possible, enforce the necessary quarantine, and provide patients with the appropriate treatment.

Al Hammadi added '' the factors that led to the success of the exerted efforts to contain the pandemic include the presence of highly-qualified medical cadres and advanced equipment, the increased capacity of health establishments, and the abundance of medicines and medical supplies.'' Regarding an imminent second wave, Al Hammadi pointed out that many countries are witnessing fluctuations in their numbers of infected cases, which could either decrease or increase, noting that some countries have managed to maintain a low number of cases but later saw a second wave of infections.

Whether there will be a second wave or not, the number of infections was within the expectations of specialists and scientists who suggested that the increase in infected cases is due to the gradual resumption economic and tourism activities around the world, he further added, affirming that healthcare establishments in many countries are ready to address all types of challenges.

Al Hammadi highlighted the necessity of everyone’s cooperation in reducing the spread of the virus as much as possible, noting that the efforts to develop a vaccine has reached advanced stages.

He then explained several factors that could reduce the spread of the virus, most notably wearing face masks, practising social distancing and sanitising hands, as well as taking regular vaccines for other viruses, such as the seasonal flu.

A third factor involves taking care of public health, following a healthy lifestyle, eating healthy food, exercising and avoiding smoking, he added.

Al Hammadi advised people with chronic diseases to take their medicines to avoid any complications and urged people to look after the elderly and people with chronic diseases, as well as avoid visits unless completely necessary.