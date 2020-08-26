UrduPoint.com
UAE Confirms Its Desire For Stability In Mali And Sahel Region

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 02:30 PM

UAE confirms its desire for stability in Mali and Sahel region

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, has said it is closely following the situation in the Republic of Mali.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, has contacted a number of African organisations, stressing the UAE's commitment to ensuring stability throughout the Sahel region.

In a press statement on Tuesday Al Hashemy said that she is constantly following up on the developments in Mali, noting that she has reached out to both the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to discuss the current situation.

"The UAE emphasises the importance of maintaining peace and security in the Sahel region and on the need for international support for counter-terrorism efforts in this vital region," the statement added.

