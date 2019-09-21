UrduPoint.com
UAE Confirms Its Renomination To Membership Of ICAO Council 2019

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 01:00 PM

UAE confirms its renomination to membership of ICAO Council 2019

The UAE has confirmed its renomination to the membership of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, Council for category III for a new three-year term

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2019) The UAE has confirmed its renomination to the membership of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, Council for category III for a new three-year term.

The country won the seat of the Council for the first time in 2007, which has contributed to the strengthening of the international stature of the UAE since then.

The elections will take place during the meetings of the 40th session of ICAO's General Assembly to be held during the period from 24th September to 5th October 2019 in Montreal, Canada.

The UAE, through the General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, participates in a high-level delegation to ICAO meetings chaired by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Chairman of GCAA, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of GCAA, Ismail Al Baloushi, Assistant Director-General for the safety affairs, Hamad Al Muhairi, Assistant Director-General for Aviation Security Affairs Sector, Ahmed Al Jallaf, Assistant Director-General of Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Center, Khalid Al Ali, Acting Assistant Director-General for Strategy and International Affairs, Mohammed Al Dossari, Acting Assistant Director-General of Air Accident Investigation Sector, in addition to Captain Aisha Al Hamili, Permanent Representative of the UAE Delegation in the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Delegations from 194 member countries of the ICAO, are taking part in the event, as well as many civil aviation organisations and authorities worldwide.

GCAA will organise a reception in honour of the international delegations on 28th September.

Saif Al Suwaidi pointed out that the UAE delegation's activity at the Montreal meetings will include continuous international coordination to ensure the re-nomination of the UAE for the membership of the ICAO Council for the third category for a new three-year term during the elections that will be held on 3rd October, 2019.

He added that the UAE has close relations with ICAO since 1972. The international organisation is the umbrella body responsible for the development of standards and procedures for civil aviation in the world, as well as the development and enactment of legislation, regulations and policies for this sector. These include air transport operations, safety, security, air navigation, in addition to airport operations and aircraft design. It also deals other issues like innovation and the use of modern technologies such as blockchain and industrial intelligence; and women's empowerment in the aviation sector.

He continued that according to the ICAO Statute, the 194 member states of the UN are affiliated members of the organisation. However, only 36 countries are selected to form the ICAO Council, which is considered the legislative body.

Al Suwaidi stressed that the UAE has many factors to qualify for the ICAO Council seat. It occupies the first position regionally in terms of the size of the civil aviation sector, with an advanced infrastructure through eight modern airports across the UAE, in addition to four national air carriers worldwide, which currently own about 497 aircraft.

He also pointed out that the UAE has a close working relationship with the ICAO to promote and support the strategic objectives of the organisation's initiative "No country left behind". It is a supporter for upgrading safety and security standards of the member states, preparing them for the International Aviation Organisation audits as well as launching programmes of international cooperation. They are fellowship programmes, the World food Programme, the World Youth Programme and the CAE Women in Flight scholarship programme.

UAE also provides technical and training support to ICAO member countries and the Group of Latin American and the South African States, as well as its coordinating and cooperative efforts at the Gulf level.

