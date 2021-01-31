UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Confirms Leadership In Humanitarian Work: Hamdan Bin Zayed

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 10:30 PM

UAE confirms leadership in humanitarian work: Hamdan bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), stated that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is confirming, daily, its leadership in humanitarian work and its excellence in finding alternative solutions to ease the burden of people.

The initiatives launched by the country during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as its local and international efforts to address the crisis and strengthen the preventive procedures aimed at limiting the spread of the pandemic in many countries, highlight this fact, he added.

In his statement on the occasion of the ERC’s 38th anniversary, Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE, due to the directives and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has adopted a unique approach to addressing the humanitarian repercussions of disasters and crises, which had a significant effect on the global journey of humanitarian and development work.

The UAE prioritised giving to achieve the aspirations of the world’s peoples for a decent life, he added, noting that the country’s leadership has followed and promoted the humanitarian approach of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established the foundations of the country’s humanitarian legacy.

Over the past 38 years, the ERC has witnessed consecutive developments and numerous milestones, he further said, affirming that it started as a small association with limited human and logistic resources, but it is now an international authority with regional and global influence.

Sheikh Hamdan further added that the upcoming period will require increased efforts and cooperation, to advance the ERC and enable it to maintain its prominent position.

"All of us, whether workers, volunteers and supporters, play a key role in implementing the ERC’s plans and strategy on the ground. No matter how insignificant these roles are, they always make a necessary difference in enhancing the lives of vulnerable people," he said in conclusion.

For his part, Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent, attributed the significant successes and glorious track record boasted by the major arm of the UAE humanitarian work, to the support provided by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent.

"The Emirates Red Crescent will continue to live up to its core responsibilities under all circumstances and will spare no effort in pursuing the legacy laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan while standing by all sisterly and friendly nations and helping them survive their besetting challenges," he added.

Dr. Mohamed Atiq Al Falahi, the Secretary General of the ERC, highlighted the ERC's plans to expand the base of beneficiaries over the coming period and ensure more effective contributions to the comprehensive development drive in the country as well as accelerate its efforts targeting underprivileged people inside and outside of the country due to the increased frequency of crises and disasters hitting the world.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid All Allied Rental Modarba Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Breaking: UAE administers 220,000 COVID-19 vaccine ..

48 minutes ago

DHA dedicates Al Khawaneej and Al Badaa health cen ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prin ..

1 hour ago

UAE ranks first in Arab region, 34th globally in G ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police encourages public to report violation ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree appointing Judge ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.