UAE confirms leadership in humanitarian work: Hamdan bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), stated that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is confirming, daily, its leadership in humanitarian work and its excellence in finding alternative solutions to ease the burden of people.

The initiatives launched by the country during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as its local and international efforts to address the crisis and strengthen the preventive procedures aimed at limiting the spread of the pandemic in many countries, highlight this fact, he added.

In his statement on the occasion of the ERC’s 38th anniversary, Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE, due to the directives and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has adopted a unique approach to addressing the humanitarian repercussions of disasters and crises, which had a significant effect on the global journey of humanitarian and development work.

The UAE prioritised giving to achieve the aspirations of the world’s peoples for a decent life, he added, noting that the country’s leadership has followed and promoted the humanitarian approach of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established the foundations of the country’s humanitarian legacy.

Over the past 38 years, the ERC has witnessed consecutive developments and numerous milestones, he further said, affirming that it started as a small association with limited human and logistic resources, but it is now an international authority with regional and global influence.

Sheikh Hamdan further added that the upcoming period will require increased efforts and cooperation, to advance the ERC and enable it to maintain its prominent position.

"All of us, whether workers, volunteers and supporters, play a key role in implementing the ERC’s plans and strategy on the ground. No matter how insignificant these roles are, they always make a necessary difference in enhancing the lives of vulnerable people," he said in conclusion.

For his part, Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent, attributed the significant successes and glorious track record boasted by the major arm of the UAE humanitarian work, to the support provided by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent.

"The Emirates Red Crescent will continue to live up to its core responsibilities under all circumstances and will spare no effort in pursuing the legacy laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan while standing by all sisterly and friendly nations and helping them survive their besetting challenges," he added.

Dr. Mohamed Atiq Al Falahi, the Secretary General of the ERC, highlighted the ERC's plans to expand the base of beneficiaries over the coming period and ensure more effective contributions to the comprehensive development drive in the country as well as accelerate its efforts targeting underprivileged people inside and outside of the country due to the increased frequency of crises and disasters hitting the world.