UAE-Congolese Relations Steadily Developing: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2023 | 12:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2023) The Trade Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jean Lucien Bussa Tongba, has hailed his nation's economic ties with the UAE and highlighted ambitions for a more productive partnership in the years to come through increasing trade and investments.

Tongba told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) in Abu Dhabi, that the Democratic Republic of the Congo hopes to entice more investors from the UAE.

He added, "Democratic Republic of the Congo, we are open to investments from the UAE and ready to receive investors in various sectors and areas in which we have enormous capabilities."

He acknowledged his nation's and the world's admiration for the UAE's leading position and involvement in different development and economic spheres, which, he said, has made the country a sought-after investment destination.

