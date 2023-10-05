Open Menu

UAE Congratulates Morocco For Winning Bid To Host 2030 FIFA World Cup

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2023 | 06:30 PM

UAE congratulates Morocco for winning bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2023) The UAE has congratulated the Kingdom of Morocco on winning the bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup in partnership with Spain and Portugal.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed its confidence that Morocco has the expertise to host a prestigious edition of the tournament, given its organisational capabilities, human resources, and numerous achievements in the field of sports.

The Ministry also expressed confidence that the Kingdom, along with Spain and Portugal, will deliver a spectacular event to the world and congratulated His Majesty the King of Morocco, the Moroccan government, and its people on their well-deserved success in securing the hosting of this significant football tournament.

