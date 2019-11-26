UrduPoint.com
UAE Congratulates Newly Elected President Of ICAO, Stresses Importance Of Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:45 AM

UAE congratulates newly elected president of ICAO, stresses importance of cooperation

MONTREAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) The General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, of the United Arab Emirates has extended its congratulations to Salvadore Sciacchitano, who was elected President of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO.

In a statement, the GCAA said," We look forward to the future and continue to contribute to the well-being of the aviation industry for the greater common good."

"Aviation industry faces many challenges that we must overcome together, but its role in expanding tourism and market access across the globe is of utmost importance," it added.

"Safe and dependable air transport connectivity is one of the pillars of global economy. We will continue to work with our colleagues to make the industry even more reliable, safe and stable," the statement concluded.

