UAE Consul General, foreign diplomats in meeting with Governor of Guangdong

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2019) The UAE's Consul General to the Chinese city of Guangzhou, Rahma bin Abdulrahman Al Shamsi, have participated in a meeting organised by Guangdong's provincial government for representatives of diplomatic missions accredited to the province with local governor Ma Xingrui.

The governor said that foreign missions serve as a link between Guangdong and various countries of the world and contribute to enhance the province's international economic partnerships.

At present, the provincial government is working on bolstering its relations with the GCC and attracting foreign investment in an effort to stimulate openness and reform in the region. It also hopes that closer ties with its foreign missions will bear fruit and further cooperation in trade, science and technology and social services.