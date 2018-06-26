UAE Consul General in New York attends inauguration ceremony of Grenada Parliament building - Update

United Arab Emirates Consul General in New York, delivered remarks at the official inauguration ceremony of the Grenada parliament building, a project supported by the UAE, in St. George’s.

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2018) United Arab Emirates Consul General in New York, delivered remarks at the official inauguration ceremony of the Grenada parliament building, a project supported by the UAE, in St. George’s.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, committed to helping restore the building after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan in 2012.

"On behalf of UAE leadership and our people, the UAE would like to congratulate Grenada on the completion of the historic new parliament building. The reconstruction is a symbol of Grenada’s national pride and political heritage and the UAE is honored to have contributed to this project, which further reinforces the strong bilateral relations between our two countries," Consul General Al-Suwaidi said.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dame Cecile, Governor-General of Grenada; Dr.

Keith Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada; Peter David, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Labor of Grenada; Nicholas Steel, Minister of Health Social Security and International business and Special Envoy to the Gulf States; and Gregory Bowen, Minister for Infrastructure Development, Energy, Public Utilities, Transport and Implementation of Grenada, among others.

"The Government of Grenada values greatly the bilateral relations between the UAE and looks forward to continued cooperation. The Government and people of the UAE have partnered with us to ensure that we restore one of our major state institutions, The National Parliament, and for this we are extremely grateful for the UAE’s generosity," Keith Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada, said.

The UAE and Grenada have enjoyed over 40 years of strong cooperation and friendship, since 1975. Through the commitment of UAE and Grenadian leadership, bilateral ties continue to strengthen.

Recently, the UAE supported the deployment of renewable energy projects in Grenada through the UAE Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund. The UAE also welcomed the establishment of Grenada’s Consulate in Dubai.

"The UAE’s long-standing relationship with Grenada is based on our shared belief in the rights of all people to peace, prosperity and development," Consul General Al-Suwaidi said.

"As we continue to advance bilateral relations between the UAE and Grenada, especially in the economic and trade sector, we look forward to finalizing and signing agreements related to the avoidance of double taxation and the protection of investments."

The reconstruction of the Grenada parliament was co-funded by the UAE and the Government of Mexico. The project was completed in under three years.