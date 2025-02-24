UAE Consul General in Shanghai: Abu Dhabi has developed flexible, integrated economic system

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) Muhannad Sulaiman Al Naqbi, Consul General of the UAE in Shanghai, emphasised that Abu Dhabi is steadily cementing its status as a leading investment destination. Leveraging its advanced economic environment, cutting-edge infrastructure, and flexible regulations, the emirate has become especially attractive to global investors, notably from the People’s Republic of China.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum in Shanghai, Al Naqbi highlighted the forum’s productive meetings with high-ranking Chinese officials. These included Chen Jining, Member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party and Party Secretary of Shanghai, and Gong Zheng, Mayor of Shanghai.

The discussions focused on boosting economic and investment cooperation, particularly in vital sectors such as industry, logistics, and energy, reflecting the deep-rooted economic ties between the UAE and China.

The UAE Consul General emphasised that Abu Dhabi now serves as a global hub for business and investment by offering a competitive business environment backed by proactive government policies. This strategic approach has attracted numerous international companies looking to expand in the region. The economic partnership between Abu Dhabi and Shanghai continues to thrive, with efforts concentrated on enhancing bilateral investments in emerging sectors like clean energy.

He also pointed out that Abu Dhabi has successfully developed a flexible and integrated economic system, supported by world-class infrastructure and state-of-the-art ports and free zones. Notably, facilities like the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group provide comprehensive investment incentives, further enhancing the emirate’s appeal as a destination for major industrial and commercial enterprises.

He commended the contribution of UAE companies, such as Mubadala Investment Company, in bolstering bilateral investment cooperation, noting that the existing partnerships reflect the mutual trust between Emirati and Chinese investors. These collaborations pave the way for more joint ventures that contribute to sustainable economic growth.

He added that the forum witnessed the participation of a distinguished group of business leaders and investors from both sides, where they discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation and explore new partnership opportunities. He commended the advanced level of trade relations between the two parties, as evidenced by the joint initiatives and burgeoning investments

Concluding his remarks, Al Naqbi drew attention to the UAE’s commitment to further strengthening its economic ties with China by adopting investment-friendly policies and promoting cooperation in priority sectors, all of which are essential for achieving sustainable development for both nations.