UAE Consul-General, New York officials discuss enhancing economic cooperation

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) Abdalla Shaheen, UAE Consul-General in New York, completed a visit to Albany, New York this week. The Consul-General met with a wide range of important political, business, and cultural stakeholders and highlighted the deep economic ties between the UAE and New York.

Following a tour of the historic New York State Capitol Building, Shaheen met with Carl Heastie, Speaker of the New York State Assembly. They discussed commercial ties between the UAE and New York as well as future opportunities for investment in the state. The UAE Consul-General was also introduced and welcomed to the New York State Assembly by Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner.

"It was an honour and a pleasure to welcome Abdalla Shaheen to the New York State Assembly this week," said Assemblywoman Woerner. "I appreciate the friendship that he has fostered between the UAE and New York’s Capital Region."

Assemblywoman Woerner’s District includes GlobalFoundries’ Fab 8. The company is owned by Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company and employs 3,000 people at the facility. The investment also supports an additional 15,000 indirect jobs in the New York Capital Region.

"The trade and investment relationship between the UAE and the State of New York is significant and growing," said Consul-General Shaheen. "This visit will strengthen relationships with key UAE partners in the Capital Region and forge new opportunities for the community and the UAE."

Shaheen also attended an MoU signing between Livingston Energy Group, a Schenectady-based firm, and Volt.ae, an electric car charging company based in Dubai.

With this agreement, the companies will jointly develop next-generation application enhancements and back office software integrations to provide both facility owners and electric vehicle drivers with an improved user experience and functionality in the US and worldwide.

This relationship was an outcome of an economic development delegation from the Capital Region to the UAE organised by the UAE Consulate, Centre for Economic Growth, and US-UAE Business Council in October 2019.

"The MoU between Livingston Energy Group and Volt.ae is a perfect example of a developing US-UAE business partnership between two companies separated by thousands of miles. Partnerships like these not only bring two businesses together, but also deepen ties between the people of the UAE and New York," said Shaheen.

Consul-General Shaheen then toured SUNY Polytechnic Institute and Hudson Valley Community College, HVCC, to discuss ongoing US-UAE academic partnerships. After meeting with HVCC’s President Roger Ramsammy, the UAE Consul-General Shaheen toured HVCC’s Gene F. Haas Centre for Advanced Manufacturing Skills, Health Technologies Centre, and Science Centre.

During the visit, Shaheen also met with the senior leadership of GlobalFoundries, based in Malta, New York, to discuss the ongoing economic relationship between the State of New York and the UAE.

The UAE maintains a strong economic and commercial relationship with the State of New York. In 2018, New York exported over $2 billion worth of goods to the UAE, supporting thousands of high-paying, skilled jobs in the state.