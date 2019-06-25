UrduPoint.com
UAE Consulate General In Sao Paulo Organises 'Tolerance And Fraternity' Event In Brazil

Tue 25th June 2019 | 01:00 PM

UAE Consulate General in Sao Paulo organises 'Tolerance and Fraternity' event in Brazil

SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) As part of 'Year of Tolerance', the Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates in Sao Paulo, Brazil, organised a 'Tolerance and Fraternity' event which was attended by a large number of religious leaders.

During the event, Imam Sheikh Mohammed al-Baqa'i, representative of the Islamic community in Sao Paulo, and Cardinal Odilo Pedro Scherer, Archbishop of Sao Paulo, signed the "Human Brotherhood for World Peace and Coexistence" document.

The event was attended by a large number of priests, Brazilian authorities, officials, as well as a number of consuls, academics, and journalists.

The attendees emphasised the importance of the initiative, especially for a large, multi-religious, and multicultural nation like Brazil.

Ibrahim Salem Al Alawi, UAE Consul General in Sao Paulo, said that this gesture is a part of a series of UAE initiatives assuring the importance of spreading the values of brotherhood, fighting extremism, renouncing violence and respecting all religions.

The UAE envoy also thanked the country's leadership that gave him the opportunity to spread the culture of love and fraternity all over the world.

