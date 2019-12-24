UrduPoint.com
UAE Consulate In Iraqi Kurdistan Supervises Distribution Of Aid Donated By Khalifa Foundation

IRAQI KURDISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2019) The UAE Consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan has supervised the distribution of financial aid worth AED2 million to Iraqi and Syrian refugees in the province.

The aid was donated by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, KF.

Ahmed Al Dhaheri, UAE Consul-General to the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, thanked the foundation and pointed out that the aid continues the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Fathers, which is being followed by the UAE’s leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The aid will cover the needs of refugees in camps located in the governorates of Erbil and Duhok, as well as refugees coming from camps in Mosul and Syrian refugees who arrived recently from Northeast Syria.

