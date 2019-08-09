UrduPoint.com
UAE Consulate Issues Weather Warning To Citizens In Kerala, India

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 10:45 PM

UAE Consulate issues weather warning to citizens in Kerala, India

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2019) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 9th August, 2019 (WAM) – The Consulate General of the UAE in Kerala has issued a travel advisory to UAE citizens already in the state or intending to visit the state to exercise extreme caution in the light of heavy rains, which have caused damaging floods in many areas.

The advisory urges UAE citizens to follow instructions issued by Indian authorities in connection with the natural calamity.

In a second advisory, the Consulate, based in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram, has urged UAE citizens visiting Kerala to register with the diplomatic post so that it can keep track of them and ensure their safety and welfare.

The Consulate has asked its nationals to contact its dedicated phone number 00919087777737 in case of any emergency.

