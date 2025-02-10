Open Menu

UAE Continues AED Bond Issuances To Strengthen Local Debt Market

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 08:46 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) Younis Haji AlKhoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, said that the Ministry of Finance is continuing its plans for bond issuances in UAE Dirham to develop the local debt market by building and enhancing the yield curve for the Currency.

AlKhoori explained that this initiative is part of the ministry’s broader efforts to deepen liquidity in the local debt market, supporting financial stability and strengthening the investment environment in the country.

Regarding international issuances, he confirmed that there are currently no plans to issue dollar-denominated bonds this year. He noted that the ministry continues to monitor financial markets to make future decisions based on economic developments and in coordination with relevant authorities. Any international issuances would require prior approval from the UAE Cabinet.

On the public debt-to-GDP ratio, AlKhoori stated that calculating this percentage requires consolidating debt across local emirates. He affirmed that the country’s debt levels remain within sustainable limits, aligning with global best financial practices and reflecting the strength and resilience of the UAE economy.

Speaking about the 2025 budget, he noted that it aligns with the current strategic cycle, which concludes at the end of next year. The ministry is working closely with partners to ensure sound financial planning that aligns with the government's strategic plans through 2027.

He added that the new budget prioritises enhancing essential government services, particularly those impacting citizens and residents, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, and legislation.

