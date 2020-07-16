UrduPoint.com
UAE Continues Aid Mission In Yemen

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 11:15 AM

UAE continues aid mission in Yemen

KHOKHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2020) The UAE continues its relief assistance to the Yemeni people as part of its humanitarian mission to alleviate the stress of the living conditions affecting the local population.

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, provided 40 tons of relief materials to 1,370 families in the Al Alili camp in the coastal Yemeni city of Khokha, who had fled the aftermath of the Houthi militia coup five years ago from numerous cities like Al Hodeidah, Al Drahami, and Hayes.

This week also saw the distribution of 2,000 food baskets by the ERC to those in need.

The beneficiaries extended their thanks and appreciation to the UAE and the ERC for this humanitarian gesture.

