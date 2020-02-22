UrduPoint.com
UAE Continues Dispatching Food Convoys To Hadramaut

Sat 22nd February 2020 | 01:15 PM

UAE continues dispatching food convoys to Hadramaut

HADRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2020) The UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, today continued dispatching new food convoys to Arrayda and Qusay'ir districts in Hadramaut Governorate, as part of its humanitarian response programme to ease the suffering of Yemeni families and bringing life back to normalcy.

The ERC distributed 700 food parcels weighing more 56.5 tonnes to 3,500 people who are members of poor and needy families in addition to more than 24.2 tonnes to 1,500 people in Qusay'ir district.

Last week, 200 food parcels were distributed in Arrayda and Al Haffa areas in Arrayda and Qusay'ir districts in Hadramaut Governorate.

The population in Arrayda and Qusay'ir districts, one of the districts in Hadramaut Governorate, are suffering dire humanitarian conditions, which called for immediate response by ERC teams to send intensive relief convoys to remote villages and areas in the district.

Local beneficiaries thanked the UAE’s leadership and people for supporting Yemeni people to alleviate the suffering of population in Hadramaut.

The number of food parcels distributed at the start of 2020 totalled 4,760 weighing more than 384.6 tonnes, which benefitted 23,800 people in Hadramaut.

