UAE continues dispatching relief convoys to Hadramaut, Shabwa

HADRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2020) The UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, continued dispatching relief convoys to Arrayda and Qusay'ir districts in Hadramaut Governorate, as well as to the district of Haban, Shabwa Governorate.

The ERC distributed 400 food parcels weighing 33.128 tonnes to 2,050 people who are members of poor and needy families in Qusay'ir, Al Hafa, Assad Al Faya and Sirar in Arrayda and Qusay'ir districts, in addition to 200 food parcels weighing 16 tonnes to 1,400 people in Haban.

The aid coincides with the start of 2020 when the ERC will continue its efforts to ease the suffering of Yemeni families.

Colonel Saleh Hassan Al Amaqi, Director-General of Arrayda and Qusay'ir Districts, thanked the UAE and its teams for distributing aid to those in need.

Local beneficiaries thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for supporting Yemen’s liberated governorates.

The number of food parcels distributed at the start of 2020 totalled 1,210 weighing 97.768 tonnes, which benefitted 6,050 people in Hadramaut while the number of parcels distributed in Shabwa amounted to 510, benefitting 3,670 people.