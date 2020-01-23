UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Continues Dispatching Relief Convoys To Hadramaut, Shabwa

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 04:15 PM

UAE continues dispatching relief convoys to Hadramaut, Shabwa

HADRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2020) The UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, continued dispatching relief convoys to Arrayda and Qusay'ir districts in Hadramaut Governorate, as well as to the district of Haban, Shabwa Governorate.

The ERC distributed 400 food parcels weighing 33.128 tonnes to 2,050 people who are members of poor and needy families in Qusay'ir, Al Hafa, Assad Al Faya and Sirar in Arrayda and Qusay'ir districts, in addition to 200 food parcels weighing 16 tonnes to 1,400 people in Haban.

The aid coincides with the start of 2020 when the ERC will continue its efforts to ease the suffering of Yemeni families.

Colonel Saleh Hassan Al Amaqi, Director-General of Arrayda and Qusay'ir Districts, thanked the UAE and its teams for distributing aid to those in need.

Local beneficiaries thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for supporting Yemen’s liberated governorates.

The number of food parcels distributed at the start of 2020 totalled 1,210 weighing 97.768 tonnes, which benefitted 6,050 people in Hadramaut while the number of parcels distributed in Shabwa amounted to 510, benefitting 3,670 people.

Related Topics

Poor Yemen UAE 2020 Government Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.