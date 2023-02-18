UrduPoint.com

UAE Continues Its Humanitarian Aid To Earthquake-affected In Syria And Turkiye

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2023 | 10:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2023) For the eleventh day, the UAE has continued to send relief aid to those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkiye, as part of Operation “Chivalrous Knight / 2”.

The UAE has sent 65 cargo planes to Syria carrying 2,207 tonnes of relief material, as well as 41 planes to Turkiye carrying 807 tonnes of aid, making the total number of flights at 106 carrying 3,014 tonnes of food, medical supplies and shelter tents.

The Emirati search and rescue teams are continuing their efforts to rescue those trapped under the rubble through qualitative devices and equipment.

