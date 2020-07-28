UrduPoint.com
UAE Continues Providing Free Healthcare Services To Residents Of Yemen’s Red Sea Coast

TAIZ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) The UAE is continuing to provide free healthcare services to the residents of Yemen’s Red Sea Coast, through the mobile clinics of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, and as part of its various relief and humanitarian projects.

The ERC’s three mobile clinics staffed by 12 doctors received 200 patients from various age groups from Al Sawadiyah in Al Waziyah District, Taiz Governorate.

Residents, along with Dr. Ali Al Mouri, Director of the Local Medical Administration, thanked the UAE and ERC for reaching out to them, especially as their village is in a remote area and far away from any health facilities.

Since their inauguration in the Red Sea Coast in August 2018, the mobile clinics have treated 97,000 patients and targetted areas deprived of health services, by reaching out to 114 remote villages.

