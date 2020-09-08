UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Continues Provision Of Free Medical Care In Remote Areas Of Hadramaut

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

UAE continues provision of free medical care in remote areas of Hadramaut

HADRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2020) The UAE continues to provide free medical care for the population in remote areas in the Governorate of Hadramaut in Yemen through mobile clinics of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

During their presence in Al Oyoun and Abdullah Ghareeb Areas at Ghayl Ba Wazir, the mobile clinics received 280 cases from various age groups, where various patients were examined and the necessary free medicines and treatments were provided, as well as diseases prevalent among the people, including providing medical treatment for fever, infections, cough, influenza and wounds and burns.

The people extended their thanks and appreciation to the UAE for supporting them and lauded the ERC’s efforts in implementing this vital project in their areas.

The ''Mobile Clinics'' project aims to ease the suffering of the people in the remote areas where there are no medical centres or medical staff, by providing their services among the regions and districts of the Hadramaut Governorate.

Related Topics

Mobile Yemen UAE Influenza From

Recent Stories

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs 22nd virtual meeting of G ..

19 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed checks on patients in ..

49 minutes ago

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce discusses p ..

49 minutes ago

ERC delegation inspects life conditions of martyrs ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Energy Sector enters digital transformat ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.