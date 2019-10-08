UAE continues supporting education sector in Yemen

TAIZ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) The UAE continues to support the education sector in Yemen, including opening a new school which is helping more than 1,000 students continue their studies.

The Qutaibah ibn Muslim School in Al Wazi'iyah, Taiz, is the fifth school to be inaugurated since September as part of the UAE's "Back to School Campaign" in the area, which so far enabled 4,000 students to return to class.

Mohamed Ali, Education Office Director of Al Wazi'iyah District, praised the UAE’s role in improving services at the district and noted that the local education sector has witnessed significant Emirati support through the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

During the inauguration, Ali offered a commemorative shield to the ERC, in recognition of its related role while the school’s parent’s council thanked the UAE.

So far, over 346 schools were restored by the UAE across Yemen and the campaign included the inauguration of 16 schools in the Red Sea Coast and the furnishing of ten others.