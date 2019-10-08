UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Continues Supporting Education Sector In Yemen

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:15 PM

UAE continues supporting education sector in Yemen

TAIZ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) The UAE continues to support the education sector in Yemen, including opening a new school which is helping more than 1,000 students continue their studies.

The Qutaibah ibn Muslim School in Al Wazi'iyah, Taiz, is the fifth school to be inaugurated since September as part of the UAE's "Back to School Campaign" in the area, which so far enabled 4,000 students to return to class.

Mohamed Ali, Education Office Director of Al Wazi'iyah District, praised the UAE’s role in improving services at the district and noted that the local education sector has witnessed significant Emirati support through the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

During the inauguration, Ali offered a commemorative shield to the ERC, in recognition of its related role while the school’s parent’s council thanked the UAE.

So far, over 346 schools were restored by the UAE across Yemen and the campaign included the inauguration of 16 schools in the Red Sea Coast and the furnishing of ten others.

Related Topics

Education Yemen UAE September Muslim

Recent Stories

OIC Congratulates Tunisia on Successful Parliament ..

19 minutes ago

MoHR campaign on aged person will protect their ri ..

1 minute ago

Two Gutka suppliers, one street criminal, one absc ..

1 minute ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

1 minute ago

Russians, Saudis Want to Keep Oil Prices 'Reasonab ..

1 minute ago

Merkel warns Brexit deal 'unlikely' without compro ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.