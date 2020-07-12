(@FahadShabbir)

HODEIDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) The UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, continues relief efforts in Yemen, by distributing food aid to the people of Khokha in the Hodeidah governorate.

The ERC team distributed 300 food baskets to 2,100 displaced families in the Khokha district.

Fathia Al Ma’amari, Director of the Human Rights Office in Hodeidah, expressed her appreciation to the UAE and the ERC teams, who she said are making great efforts to reach needy groups and help alleviate their suffering due to the hunger crisis hitting Yemen's Red Sea Coast.