UAE continues to deliver vital aid to Yemenis

AL KHOKHA, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2020) The UAE continues to provide aid relief to the people of Yemen, as part of its efforts to alleviate suffering and restore normalcy to the lives of families facing financial hardship.

Accordingly, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has provided 16 tons of food aid to 1,400 families who have fled cities in the Al Hodeidah governorate five years ago, to settle in the Al-Wa'ara camp in the coastal city of Al Khokha, to escape Houthi forces.

The beneficiaries expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to the UAE and its humanitarian arm, the ERC, for their efforts and provision of basic needs.