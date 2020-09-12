UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Continues To Deliver Vital Aid To Yemenis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 11:30 AM

UAE continues to deliver vital aid to Yemenis

AL KHOKHA, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2020) The UAE continues to provide aid relief to the people of Yemen, as part of its efforts to alleviate suffering and restore normalcy to the lives of families facing financial hardship.

Accordingly, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has provided 16 tons of food aid to 1,400 families who have fled cities in the Al Hodeidah governorate five years ago, to settle in the Al-Wa'ara camp in the coastal city of Al Khokha, to escape Houthi forces.

The beneficiaries expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to the UAE and its humanitarian arm, the ERC, for their efforts and provision of basic needs.

Related Topics

Yemen UAE Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 12 September 202 ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Declaration of peace between Bahrain and Israel hi ..

11 hours ago

Well structured judicial process must for economic ..

11 hours ago

King of Bahrain holds phone call with US President ..

12 hours ago

UAE welcomes decision by Bahrain to establish rela ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.