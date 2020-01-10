UAE continues to enhance sustainable development: Saqr Ghubash

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2020) Saqr Ghubash, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, has emphasised that the UAE continues to enhance sustainable development and make a positive transformation in the energy sector locally, regionally and globally, while mobilising the international community and stimulating cooperation based on its pivotal role in the fields of sustainability and renewable energy.

Ghubash made the remarks while addressing the Legislators Forum as part of the 10th session of the IRENA Assembly organised at St. Regis Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi.

He indicated that the forum represents a big opportunity to emphasise the viewpoint of parliamentarians and legislators while shedding light on issues related to energy transformation witnessed worldwide and other topics related to the exchange of experiences and renewable energy solutions that would enable countries to meet their domestic, regional and international needs from clean energy sources.

He also spoke on the role of the FNC and various government departments to provide a necessary legal environment to enhance partnerships, activities and investments that contribute to establishing and developing renewable energy projects and ensuring their sustainability, by setting the required legislation and regulatory frameworks in this regard.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Gabriela Barron, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union; Francesco La Camera, IRENA Director-General; Cesar Litardo, President of the National Assembly of Ecuador; Claude Turmes, Minister for Energy of Luxembourg, and other officials, and FNC members attended the meeting.