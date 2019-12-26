UAE continues to lead in launching charitable initiatives: Nahyan bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to lead in launching charitable initiatives to support others and help those in need around the world.

Tomorrow, the Egyptian city of Suez will host the sixth Zayed Charity Marathon, which will be held upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, with prize money of E₤2 million. The current edition of the marathon will witness the participation of 20,000 young people from various Egyptian governorates.

On the occasion, Sheikh Nahyan praised the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his support for humanitarian initiatives, stressing that the Zayed Charity Marathon in Egypt highlights the benevolence of the UAE, in light of his message to support "The National Cancer Institute of Egypt," highlighting the fact that Sheikh Mohamed stands behind every idea and initiative championing humanitarian work and promoting charitable causes around the world.

"Since its establishment, the UAE has been extending a helping hand and providing assistance, benevolence and development to all peoples and charitable institutions, in line with the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his good deeds, which have extended generously to humanitarian arenas in all parts of the globe, to assist the weak, help the needy, and support those affected," he said.

"The sixth edition of the marathon is part of the ‘Marathon giving approach,’ and its key message in support of sporting interactions, along with its keenness to invest in sports for charitable purposes, will help consolidate related principles, through a marathon bearing the name of Sheikh Zayed, the founder and builder of its union, and the first supporter of global aid initiatives," he added.

Sheikh Nahyan further added that the marathon reflects the interest of the UAE’s leadership and people in the country and its humanitarian cohesion, as well as in launching initiatives in other Arab countries and the rest of the world.

He noted that this is in line with the message from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed which aims to make sports a key platform for spreading the culture of goodness, communication and tolerance between all peoples, as well as achieving the goals of peace and rapprochement. He also stressed that the UAE’s legacy is represented by its overall balance and the peace that it spreads to the entire world during every event, whether locally or globally.

The marathon will be attended by several ministers and officials from the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Suez Governorate, along with Emirati executive leaders.