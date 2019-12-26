UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Continues To Lead In Launching Charitable Initiatives: Nahyan Bin Zayed

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 10:45 PM

UAE continues to lead in launching charitable initiatives: Nahyan bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to lead in launching charitable initiatives to support others and help those in need around the world.

Tomorrow, the Egyptian city of Suez will host the sixth Zayed Charity Marathon, which will be held upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, with prize money of E₤2 million. The current edition of the marathon will witness the participation of 20,000 young people from various Egyptian governorates.

On the occasion, Sheikh Nahyan praised the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his support for humanitarian initiatives, stressing that the Zayed Charity Marathon in Egypt highlights the benevolence of the UAE, in light of his message to support "The National Cancer Institute of Egypt," highlighting the fact that Sheikh Mohamed stands behind every idea and initiative championing humanitarian work and promoting charitable causes around the world.

"Since its establishment, the UAE has been extending a helping hand and providing assistance, benevolence and development to all peoples and charitable institutions, in line with the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his good deeds, which have extended generously to humanitarian arenas in all parts of the globe, to assist the weak, help the needy, and support those affected," he said.

"The sixth edition of the marathon is part of the ‘Marathon giving approach,’ and its key message in support of sporting interactions, along with its keenness to invest in sports for charitable purposes, will help consolidate related principles, through a marathon bearing the name of Sheikh Zayed, the founder and builder of its union, and the first supporter of global aid initiatives," he added.

Sheikh Nahyan further added that the marathon reflects the interest of the UAE’s leadership and people in the country and its humanitarian cohesion, as well as in launching initiatives in other Arab countries and the rest of the world.

He noted that this is in line with the message from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed which aims to make sports a key platform for spreading the culture of goodness, communication and tolerance between all peoples, as well as achieving the goals of peace and rapprochement. He also stressed that the UAE’s legacy is represented by its overall balance and the peace that it spreads to the entire world during every event, whether locally or globally.

The marathon will be attended by several ministers and officials from the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Suez Governorate, along with Emirati executive leaders.

Related Topics

World Sports Egypt UAE Abu Dhabi Young Marathon Suez Lead Money Cancer Event All From Million Arab

Recent Stories

European Parliament VP Fabio Massimo to arrive on ..

2 minutes ago

Con man nabbed for minting patients money in Lahor ..

2 minutes ago

Two People Die As Bus en Route to Georgia Rolls Ov ..

2 minutes ago

Oil Prices Continue to Reach New Highs Based on Ex ..

2 minutes ago

NAB to serve legal notice to Jang Group for publis ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Church cuts ties with Egypt's Coptic pope ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.