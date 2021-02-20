UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Continues To Move Forward To Establish Innovation Approach As A Way Of Life For All Citizens And Residents: Chairman Of Department Of Health - Abu Dhabi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 06:45 PM

UAE continues to move forward to establish innovation approach as a way of life for all citizens and residents: Chairman of Department of Health - Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2021) Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), spoke on 20th February during the start of "UAE Innovates 2021". "As the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the entire world, Abu Dhabi has embarked on a unique journey to fight the pandemic, one that knew no despair nor the impossible, and continued without halt or rest," he said.

"With every challenge and obstacle, new opportunities and achievements were born in the emirate, making remarkable strides to come up with innovative solutions that contributed to safeguarding the health and safety of all members of the community and ensuring easy access to world-class healthcare services, as and when they needed it," added Al Hamed.

"In light of the unprecedented circumstances caused by the rapid spread of the virus, the digital health journey has indeed been accelerated, providing solutions and technological tools through which Abu Dhabi has mitigated the risks and led the world in protecting its population.

The journey has flourished with the launch of different applications providing tele-medicine consultations, options on where to get COVID-19 tests, viewing test results, tracing contacts, and providing guidance through the home quarantine period. All of this was the result of the innovative path that has been adopted by the country as a key pillar of its development and prosperity, to be at the forefront of all fields," said Al Hamed.

"Under its wise leadership with its forward-looking vision, the UAE continues to move forward to establish the approach of innovation as a way of life for all citizens and residents," noted Al Hamed.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi February All

Recent Stories

Minor girl allegedly raped in Phool Nagar

32 minutes ago

Stage is all set for first match of PSL 2021 today ..

51 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 01 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators ..

53 minutes ago

Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project reaches 60 p ..

1 hour ago

Peshawar Zalmi releases PSL 6 anthem

1 hour ago

86,560 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.