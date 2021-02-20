UAE continues to move forward to establish innovation approach as a way of life for all citizens and residents: Chairman of Department of Health - Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2021) Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), spoke on 20th February during the start of "UAE Innovates 2021". "As the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the entire world, Abu Dhabi has embarked on a unique journey to fight the pandemic, one that knew no despair nor the impossible, and continued without halt or rest," he said.

"With every challenge and obstacle, new opportunities and achievements were born in the emirate, making remarkable strides to come up with innovative solutions that contributed to safeguarding the health and safety of all members of the community and ensuring easy access to world-class healthcare services, as and when they needed it," added Al Hamed.

"In light of the unprecedented circumstances caused by the rapid spread of the virus, the digital health journey has indeed been accelerated, providing solutions and technological tools through which Abu Dhabi has mitigated the risks and led the world in protecting its population.

The journey has flourished with the launch of different applications providing tele-medicine consultations, options on where to get COVID-19 tests, viewing test results, tracing contacts, and providing guidance through the home quarantine period. All of this was the result of the innovative path that has been adopted by the country as a key pillar of its development and prosperity, to be at the forefront of all fields," said Al Hamed.

"Under its wise leadership with its forward-looking vision, the UAE continues to move forward to establish the approach of innovation as a way of life for all citizens and residents," noted Al Hamed.