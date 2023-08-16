Open Menu

UAE Continues To Provide Humanitarian Relief To Sudanese Refugees And Local Community In Chad

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2023 | 04:00 PM

UAE continues to provide humanitarian relief to Sudanese refugees and local community in Chad

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2023) The United Arab Emirates is continuing its efforts to distribute food parcels to Sudanese refugees and the local community in the Republic of Chad.

The operation is being carried out by the UAE’s humanitarian team, which includes the UAE’s Chad-based Aid Coordination Office, the Emirates Red Crescent, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works.

The team conducted field visits to the Arso 1 and Arso 2 regions, distributing parcels to the residents in these areas which included essential food items.

Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organisations Affairs, highlighted that the UAE’s Aid Coordination Office, recently opened in Chad in the city of Amdjarass, has begun its field work and visits to the local communities hosting Sudanese refugees on the Chadian border.

The office is working on distributing food parcels and conducting field assessments of basic needs.

The assessments aim to determine the type of support required and the most suitable methods for distribution to ensure aid reaches those in need, particularly the most vulnerable groups such as the sick, children, the elderly, and women.

Al Shamsi added that the UAE’s humanitarian team has also facilitated medical support through mobile clinics by conducting health examinations for many residents in the two regions and by providing essential medication.

He emphasised that the UAE, under directives from its leadership, continues its relief efforts, working to alleviate human suffering resulting from wars, crises and natural disasters. This commitment follows the humanitarian approach of the country to provide assistance, regardless of political association, geographical location, race, color, gender or religion. In this regard, the UAE is committed to addressing the humanitarian requirements of those in need, reducing poverty, and eliminating hunger.

