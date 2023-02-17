UrduPoint.com

UAE Continues To Send Relief Aid To Earthquake Victims In Türkiye And Syria

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 06:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2023 (WAM) – For the past 12 days, the UAE has been providing assistance to the victims of the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria as part of the 'Gallant Knight/2' operation.

To date, 97 cargo planes have been sent to both countries, with 58 flights carrying 1918 tonnes of relief materials to Syria, and 39 flights carrying 706 tonnes to Turkiye. In total, 2624 tonnes of food, medical supplies, and shelter tents have been delivered.

In Turkiye, the UAE's search and rescue teams are utilising advanced search and rescue devices and equipment to rescue those who are trapped under the rubble. Their efforts continue as they work to help those in need.

