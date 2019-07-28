UrduPoint.com
UAE Continues To Send Relief Convoys To Dhale Governorate, Yemen

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 11:00 AM

UAE continues to send relief convoys to Dhale governorate, Yemen

DHALE, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2019) The United Arab Emirates continues to send aid convoys carrying all essential items, including medical supplies, to the Yemeni governorate of Dhale through the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

An ERC volunteer team oversaw the distribution of the relief convoys in the presence of Major General Ali Muqbel, Governor of Dhale, who appreciated the UAE's continuous support to the governorate in various sectors.

He also emphasised that the ERC was a pioneer in providing assistance to Al Nasr hospital, which is the only medical centre in the area, receiving patients from across the governorate.

The beneficiaries include families of martyrs, displaced persons, and affected people from various parts of the governorate of Dhale.

