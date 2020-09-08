UrduPoint.com
UAE Continues To Support Business Sector: Mansour Bin Zayed

Tue 08th September 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, stated that the UAE is continuing to support the business sector through its flexible economic legislation, to help it overcome its current challenges.

The UAE Government has proven, with the resumption of business and economic activities in all sectors, that it is capable of addressing various challenges, due to its systems, legislation and proactive plans, as well as of creating new opportunities in all sectors, he added.

He made this statement while chairing a meeting of the Ministerial Development Council, which was held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mansour highlighted the importance of developing policies and plans in line with recent developments, to achieve the country’s current priorities and directives.

The Council also discussed a national policy for autistic people and stressed its importance to creating unified standards for the diagnosis of the condition, as well as to training staff to handle cases of autism, and unifying policies related to the governance and licencing of centres for autism.

The Council then reviewed several initiatives launched by the Ministry of Community Development to support autistic people, including an e-platform for raising awareness about autism, the publishing of educational magazines on autism for children, and the adoption of an e-learning system for the owners of autism centres.

The Council also reviewed several economic topics, including suggested amendments to the commercial transaction law and developments to the consumer protection law, as well as the technical requirements of Holy Quran recital centres, construction licences and related health standards.

The Council assessed the health services provided by the healthcare establishments of the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Calendar of public and private schools for the next three years, which includes school days and holidays.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed several reports, including one on drafting a global framework for Islamic financing, in partnership with leading global and local entities in Islamic finance, as well as several reports submitted by the State Audit Institution, SAI, on the final accounts of the Emirates Development Bank, the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation and Etisalat for the 2019 fiscal year.

