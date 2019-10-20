UAE continues to support displaced people in Dhale, Yemen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DHALE, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2019) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has distributed food baskets to 400 displaced families returning to their liberated villages in the Qa'tabah district of Dhale governorate, Yemen, as part of a series of humanitarian campaigns to support Yemenis overcome adversity.

So far, the UAE provided more than 27,000 food baskets to nearly 190,000 people in Dhale, in addition to distributing 430 tents, 65 water tanks, and clothing, among other essentials.

Naji Al Moraisi, Director-General of the Qa'tabah district, expressed his appreciation for the continuous support the UAE provides to Yemenis.