UAE continues to support Yemen’s education sector

HODEIDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) The UAE is continuing its efforts to support Yemeni citizens, providing assistance to bolster the country's education sector.

Dr. Hassan Ali Taher, Governor of Hodeidah, accompanied by a representative of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, launched the elementary school in Ad Durayhimi serving 600 students, which was rebuilt and restored by the UAE after being closed for two years.

During the launch, Dr. Taher stated that the reconstruction of the Al Fajr Al Jadeed School in Al Taef, Ad Durayhimi District, reflects the UAE’s generous support, as well as its efforts to restore normal living conditions in Yemen’s liberated areas.

He also thanked the UAE, represented by the ERC, for supporting Ad Durayhimi District.

Dr. Taher, the ERC representative and local officials toured the school, witnessed its classes and distributed school bags and uniforms to students.

The ERC representative said that the launch of the school and the distribution of school bags and uniforms are part of the ERC’s "Back to School Campaign" in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast, which began last month.