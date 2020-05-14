UrduPoint.com
UAE Continuing Ramadan Mir Campaign In Hadramaut, Yemen

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:30 PM

UAE continuing Ramadan Mir campaign in Hadramaut, Yemen

HADRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) The UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, is continuing its Ramadan Mir campaign in Yemen, upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Under this framework, the ERC distributed 1,000 food parcels weighing 42.8 tonnes that benefitted 5,000 people from vulnerable families in Adh Dhlia'ah District, Hadramaut.

Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, ERC Representative in Hadramaut, said that the campaign, which is being monitored by H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, is part of the ERC’s humanitarian projects that aim to support needy families in Hadramaut Governorate, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Al Shamsi also highlighted the ERC’s keenness to continue implementing humanitarian projects to help Yemenis in need.

Since the start of 2020, the ERC distributed 18,580 food parcels weighing 1,076.533 tonnes, benefitting 92,900 people in Hadramaut.

