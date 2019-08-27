UAE continuing strategy of women’s empowerment: Fujairah Ruler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, said that the UAE is continuing its strategy of women’s empowerment while praising its international efforts to close the gender gap.

In his speech marking Emirati Women’s Day, Sheikh Hamad expressed his pride at the achievements of Emirati women since the establishment of the UAE, stating, "Emirati women today occupy leading government positions and are present in the country’s establishments, to become a model to follow for all women around the world."

Sheikh Hamad praised the local, regional and international role of H.

H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union,GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation,FDF, in supporting and empowering Emirati women, noting that she chose this year’s Emirati Women’s Day theme, "Women are Icons of Tolerance."

He then congratulated Emirati women on this occasion and reiterated his confidence in their capabilities to impress the world, stressing that their participation in the Federal National Council, FNC, which will increase to 50 percent of total members, will confirm their key role in the country.