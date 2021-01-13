UAE continuing to achieve sustainable development: Saqr Ghobash

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), stated that the UAE is continuing to achieve sustainable development and ensure the positive transformation of the energy sector, locally, regionally and globally.

"This is reflected by the numerous local and regional achievements accomplished by the UAE, which is the first Arab country to operate a peaceful nuclear power plant, crowning its organisational and legislative efforts to ensure the sustainability of environmental protection and address challenges related to energy and climate change, under the framework of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE Centennial 2071," he said.

Ghobash made this statement during his speech at the 2021 International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Legislators Forum held remotely today, under the theme, "The Role of Legislators in the Post-COVID-19 Energy Sustainable Development Agenda," and as part of the 11th General Assembly of IRENA.

"The UAE has benefitted from solar energy through various projects, most notably the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and the Noor Abu Dhabi Solar Plant, and under this framework, the country has also been keen to reduce the cost of electricity generation through the use of renewable energy, and has achieved unprecedented outcomes in this regard," he added.

"The UAE is continuing its efforts to mobilise the international community and encourage joint cooperation, as part of its key role in the areas of sustainability and renewable energy. On 29th December, 2020, the country complied with its national obligations related to the Paris Climate Change Agreement by reducing its carbon print by a quarter before 2030, underscoring that climate change is among its priorities," he further added.

Ghobash also pointed out that the FNC, being the UAE’s legislative authority, understands its role and responsibilities in drafting legislation for regulating investments in renewable and clean energy solutions, highlighting the fact that 2020 was full of challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Therefore, we should work collectively more than ever to achieve the Sustainable Development Agenda 2030, which will give legislators more responsibilities related to facing the challenges of the post-COVID-19 world," he further said.

He then stressed that legislators should play a leading role in addressing climate change and food security issues, in addition to responding the various human needs, such as essential services, health opportunities, food, and employing technology and innovation to find more sustainable solutions.

At the end of his speech, Ghobash commended the forum’s efforts to promote cooperation and mobilise parliamentary efforts to create a suitable legal environment for renewable energy projects. He also thanked the forum’s organisers, stressing that with Allah Almighty’s will, hard work, cooperation and collective efforts, positive and influential outcomes will be achieved, which will help promote renewable energy technologies, increase investment in this field, and provide services that will ensure sustainable development in all communities.